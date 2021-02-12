Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Sports

Southeast Missouri (7-12, 5-8) vs. Austin Peay (12-8, 8-6)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. In its last seven wins against the Redhawks, Austin Peay has won by an average of 14 points. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 82-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The powerful Terry Taylor has put up a double-double (21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Governors. Complementing Taylor is Jordyn Adams, who is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Chris Harris, who is averaging 12.8 points.CLUTCH CHRIS: Harris has connected on 29.2 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 38 of 60 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Southeast Missouri offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

