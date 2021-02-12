Adewunmi, SIUE visit JSU

Sports

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-10, 6-6) vs. Jacksonville State (13-7, 9-5)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Mike Adewunmi and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will battle Darian Adams and Jacksonville State. Adewunmi is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Adams is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State’s Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 35 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Finch has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State has an assist on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 59 of 85 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Jacksonville State has held opposing teams to only 40.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams.

