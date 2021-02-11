TCU looks to knock off No. 13 Texas

Sports

TCU (11-7, 4-5) vs. No. 13 Texas (12-5, 6-4)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas looks to give TCU its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. TCU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 75-72 on Feb. 29, 2020. Texas is coming off an 80-77 win on the road against Kansas State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.NEMBHARD IS A FORCE: RJ Nembhard has connected on 36.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Longhorns are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Horned Frogs are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 6-7 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: TCU has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

