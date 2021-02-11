SD seeks revenge on N. Dakota

Sports

South Dakota (11-7, 10-3) vs. North Dakota (6-15, 6-9)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota goes for the season sweep over South Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Sioux Falls. The teams last played on Dec. 10, when the Fighting Hawks outshot South Dakota 48.1 percent to 45.2 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a 75-71 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca has averaged 17.1 points and seven rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Coyotes, Stanley Umude has averaged 20.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Plitzuweit has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. Plitzuweit has accounted for 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Coyotes are 3-7 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota has 37 assists on 85 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three outings while South Dakota has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

