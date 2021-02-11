No. 10 Mizzou looks for home win vs Arkansas

Sports

Arkansas (15-5, 7-4) vs. No. 10 Missouri (13-4, 6-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Missouri looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas at Mizzou Arena. The last victory for the Razorbacks at Missouri was a 94-61 win on Jan. 12, 2016.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Dru Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon, Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 79 percent of Missouri’s scoring this season. For Arkansas, Moses Moody, JD Notae, Jalen Tate and Justin Smith have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Arkansas scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: D. Smith has had his hand in 41 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Missouri is 9-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 4-4 when opponents shoot better than that. Arkansas is 13-0 when allowing 44.8 percent or less and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri gets to the line more often than any other SEC team. The Tigers have averaged 22.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

___

