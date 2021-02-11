Nevada looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Sports

Nevada (14-7, 9-5) vs. San Jose State (5-13, 3-11)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its fifth straight conference win against San Jose State. Nevada’s last MWC loss came against the Wyoming Cowboys 93-88 on Jan. 24. San Jose State lost 77-55 on the road to San Diego State on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: San Jose State’s Ralph Agee, Omari Moore and Sebastian Mendoza have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has accounted for 62 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Nevada’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. has attempted 155 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 10 of 27 over the past five games.

COLD SPELLS: Nevada has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69.8 points and allowing 74.5 points during those contests. San Jose State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 64.5 points while giving up 92.8.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is rated first in the MWC with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

