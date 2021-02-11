Kentucky looks to end streak vs Auburn

Sports

Auburn (11-10, 5-7) vs. Kentucky (5-13, 4-7)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks to extend Kentucky’s conference losing streak to five games. Kentucky’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 82-69 on Jan. 23. Auburn beat Vanderbilt by six on the road in its last outing.

EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Brandon Boston Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively scored 38 percent of Kentucky’s points this season. For Auburn, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Sharife Cooper and JT Thor have combined to account for 55 percent of all Auburn scoring.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 70.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cooper has accounted for 54 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-12 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Kentucky has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) over its past three outings while Auburn has assists on 56 of 80 field goals (70 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has averaged 72.4 points per game over its last five games. The Wildcats are giving up 75.4 points per game over that stretch.

___

___

