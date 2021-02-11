Chattanooga looks for home win vs The Citadel

Sports

The Citadel (11-7, 4-7) vs. Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga looks for its eighth straight win over The Citadel at McKenzie Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Chattanooga was a 48-46 win on Feb. 18, 2012.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Malachi Smith, David Jean-Baptiste, Stefan Kenic, Darius Banks and A.J. Caldwell have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season. For The Citadel, Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all The Citadel scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has lost its last four road games, scoring 83.8 points, while allowing 96.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three outings while The Citadel has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 84.7 points per game.

