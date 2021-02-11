Butler looks to sweep Georgetown

Sports

Butler (7-10, 6-8) vs. Georgetown (5-10, 3-7)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown seeks revenge on Butler after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 6, when the Bulldogs outshot Georgetown from the field 38.3 percent to 33.9 percent and had nine fewer turnovers en route to the 63-55 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have combined to account for 65 percent of Georgetown’s scoring this season. For Butler, Bryce Nze, Jair Bolden, Chuck Harris and Aaron Thompson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Butler scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Blair has accounted for 46 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hoyas are 0-6 when they score 69 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hoyas. Georgetown has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) over its past three outings while Butler has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 67.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big East teams.

