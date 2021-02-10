Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 72, Ash Fork 22
Chandler Hamilton 59, Mesa Desert Ridge 54
Coolidge 66, Arizona College Preparatory 47
Duncan 59, Ft. Thomas 38
Gila Ridge 64, Phoenix Washington 31
Gilbert Christian 55, Eastmark 41
Gilbert Mesquite 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 56
Glendale O’Connor 48, Mesa Red Mountain 33
Heber Mogollon 65, St. Michael 63
Higley 72, El Mirage Dysart 60
Horizon Honors 72, Phoenix Bourgade 51
Kearny Ray 71, Lincoln 46
Liberty 88, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 77
Mohave Accelerated 79, Mohave Valley River Valley 60
Northwest Christian 54, Tonopah Valley 29
Paradise Honors 67, Chandler Seton 24
Peoria Centennial 68, Goodyear Millenium 53
Phoenix Cortez 67, Glendale 46
Phoenix Greenway 65, Glendale Independence 31
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 71, Raymond S. Kellis 34
Scottsdale Notre Dame 57, Phoenix Thunderbird 40
Sedona Red Rock 59, Chino Valley 57
Tempe McClintock 61, Tempe 49
Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Tucson Canyon del Oro 21
Tucson Sahuaro 54, Rio Rico 43
Tucson Salpointe 64, Marana Mountain View 31
Tucson Sunnyside 62, Tucson 54
Yuma 50, San Luis 37
Yuma Cibola 67, Mesa Skyline 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Campo Verde vs. West Point, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Glendale Mountain Ridge, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Mesa, ccd.
Maricopa vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
Mesa Dobson vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Phoenix North Canyon, ccd.
Phoenix Brophy vs. North, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
Shadow Ridge vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Sierra Vista Buena vs. Marana, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 35, Coolidge 30
Chandler Hamilton 52, Mesa Desert Ridge 32
Combs 36, Phoenix Arcadia 14
El Mirage Dysart 43, Higley 39
Flagstaff Coconino 49, Prescott 36
Ft. Thomas 49, Duncan 19
Gilbert Christian 45, Eastmark 24
Glendale O’Connor 55, Mesa Red Mountain 37
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Phoenix Moon Valley 31
Goodyear Millenium 59, Peoria Centennial 35
Horizon Honors 60, Phoenix Bourgade 41
Kearny Ray 44, Lincoln 25
Mesa Mountain View 48, Scottsdale Chaparral 38
Paradise Honors 70, Peoria 49
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 39, Scottsdale Christian 33
Phoenix Cortez 50, Glendale 40
Pima 56, St. Johns 37
Raymond S. Kellis 56, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 26
Sedona Red Rock 52, Chino Valley 25
Shadow Ridge 49, Phoenix North Canyon 43
St. Michael 45, Heber Mogollon 28
Tucson Pueblo 60, Vista Grande 35
Tucson Rincon 54, Tucson Flowing Wells 47
Tucson Salpointe 67, Marana Mountain View 23
Tucson Sunnyside 69, Tucson 58
Veritas Prep 41, North Valley Christian Academy 32
Yuma 58, San Luis 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale Mountain Ridge vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Marana vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.
Mesa vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
North vs. Phoenix Xavier, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. Maricopa, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.
Phoenix North Canyon vs. Metro Tech, ccd.
Phoenix Pinnacle vs. Queen Creek, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Tempe, ccd.
Tucson Amphitheater vs. Tucson Cholla, ccd.
West Point vs. Campo Verde, ccd.
Youngker High School vs. Cactus, ccd.
Yuma Cibola vs. Mesa Skyline, ccd.
