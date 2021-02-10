La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs La.-Monroe

Sports

ULM (4-15, 2-10) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (13-6, 7-5)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its sixth straight win over ULM at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Warhawks at Louisiana-Lafayette was a 57-55 win on Jan. 19, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cedric Russell has averaged 18.6 points to lead the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mylik Wilson has complemented Russell and is maintaining an average of 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Warhawks have been led by Russell Harrison, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Ragin’ Cajuns have scored 74.7 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 29.7 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-6 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: ULM has lost its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 68.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

