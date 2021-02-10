Belmont looks to extend streak vs EKU

Sports

Eastern Kentucky (15-4, 9-3) vs. Belmont (20-1, 14-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. In its last 10 wins against the Colonels, Belmont has won by an average of 16 points. Eastern Kentucky’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, an 88-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Colonels have been led by Tre King and Wendell Green Jr.. King has averaged 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Green has recorded 15.1 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Bruins have been led by juniors Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy, who are averaging 15.3 and 10.5 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Green has had his hand in 54 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 25 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.3 percent or less. The Colonels are 1-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 141 3-pointers and connected on 41.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 83.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins ninth among Division 1 teams. The Eastern Kentucky defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd).

