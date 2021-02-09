Williamson, Wake Forest visit BC

Sports

Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8) vs. Boston College (3-11, 1-7)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Daivien Williamson and Wake Forest will battle Jay Heath and Boston College. The junior Williamson is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Heath, a sophomore, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Heath, CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell and Rich Kelly have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williamson has directly created 42 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. Williamson has 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among ACC teams. The Eagles have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com