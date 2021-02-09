Wichita State looks to sweep UCF

Sports

Wichita State (11-4, 7-2) vs. Central Florida (5-9, 3-8)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida seeks revenge on Wichita State after dropping the first matchup in Wichita. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Shockers created 23 Central Florida turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a 93-88 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Florida’s Brandon Mahan, Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Shockers have given up just 70.6 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Tyson Etienne has connected on 40.4 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Central Florida is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Central Florida has an assist on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Wichita State has assists on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State as a collective unit has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams. The Shockers have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

