Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AZ Compass Prep 68, Prolific Prep, Calif. 55
Benson 66, Tombstone 21
Canyon View 66, Lake Havasu 37
Chandler Prep 78, Sequoia Pathway 66
Cicero Preparatory Academy 71, Lincoln 38
Elfrida Valley 51, San Simon 44
Flagstaff Coconino 56, Flagstaff 34
Fountain Hills 67, Wickenburg 36
North Valley Christian Academy 60, North Phoenix Preparatory 15
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, Heritage Academy – Laveen 24
Phoenix North Canyon 50, Glendale Independence 20
Rancho Solano Prep 55, Horizon Honors 44
San Tan Charter 80, Sequoia Charter School 57
Scottsdale Coronado 37, Phoenix Cortez 36
Tempe 70, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 62
Tucson Catalina Foothills 67, Tucson Sabino 40
Vista Grande 70, Poston Butte 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Agua Fria vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Avondale Westview vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Bagdad vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Glendale Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. North, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Superior vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.
Valley Vista vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
West Point vs. Glendale, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 51, Phoenix Bourgade 32
Arete-Mesa Prep 62, Gilbert Classical Academy 27
Arizona College Preparatory 44, Ben Franklin 17
Chandler Valley Christian 76, Odyssey Institute 16
Coolidge 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 28, OT
Elfrida Valley 43, San Simon 12
Eloy Santa Cruz 32, NFL YET College Prep Academy 29
Flagstaff 80, Flagstaff Coconino 65
Flagstaff Northland Prep 35, Glendale North Pointe 13
Gilbert Highland 47, Queen Creek 25
Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Tempe Prep 13
Glendale Deer Valley 51, Phoenix Goldwater 18
Glendale Independence 60, Phoenix North Canyon 57
Glendale Prep 58, Desert Heights Prep 33
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 57, El Mirage Dysart 49
Horizon Honors 46, Rancho Solano Prep 13
Lincoln 34, Cicero Preparatory Academy 22
Nogales 44, Walden Grove 40
Northwest Christian 50, Chino Valley 34
Page 63, Camp Verde 14
Phoenix Christian 44, Phoenix Country Day 31
Phoenix Cortez 47, Scottsdale Coronado 42
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 60, Corona Del Sol 31
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 41, Tempe 29
Phoenix Thunderbird 42, Phoenix Greenway 37
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, Scottsdale Prep 25
Pima 57, Eagar Round Valley 34
Poston Butte 60, Vista Grande 28
Safford 69, Florence 34
Scottsdale Notre Dame 48, Desert Edge 35
Snowflake 58, Winslow 41
St. David 57, Patagonia 8
St. Johns 47, Heber Mogollon 36
Yuma Catholic 59, Tonopah Valley 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bagdad vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Cactus vs. Peoria, ccd.
Duncan vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Valley Vista, ccd.
Glendale vs. West Point, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Agua Fria, ccd.
Mesa Skyline vs. Basha, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
North vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
Phoenix Washington vs. Willow Canyon, ccd.
Sequoia Pathway vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Superior vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Arcadia, ccd.
Tolleson vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/