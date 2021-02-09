Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 8:31 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 68, Prolific Prep, Calif. 55

Benson 66, Tombstone 21

Canyon View 66, Lake Havasu 37

Chandler Prep 78, Sequoia Pathway 66

Cicero Preparatory Academy 71, Lincoln 38

Elfrida Valley 51, San Simon 44

Flagstaff Coconino 56, Flagstaff 34

Fountain Hills 67, Wickenburg 36

North Valley Christian Academy 60, North Phoenix Preparatory 15

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, Heritage Academy – Laveen 24

Phoenix North Canyon 50, Glendale Independence 20

Rancho Solano Prep 55, Horizon Honors 44

San Tan Charter 80, Sequoia Charter School 57

Scottsdale Coronado 37, Phoenix Cortez 36

Tempe 70, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 62

Tucson Catalina Foothills 67, Tucson Sabino 40

Vista Grande 70, Poston Butte 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Agua Fria vs. La Joya Community, ccd.

Avondale Westview vs. Tolleson, ccd.

Bagdad vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Glendale Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Phoenix Alhambra vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. North, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Phoenix Central vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Superior vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.

Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.

Valley Vista vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

West Point vs. Glendale, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 51, Phoenix Bourgade 32

Arete-Mesa Prep 62, Gilbert Classical Academy 27

Arizona College Preparatory 44, Ben Franklin 17

Chandler Valley Christian 76, Odyssey Institute 16

Coolidge 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 28, OT

Elfrida Valley 43, San Simon 12

Eloy Santa Cruz 32, NFL YET College Prep Academy 29

Flagstaff 80, Flagstaff Coconino 65

Flagstaff Northland Prep 35, Glendale North Pointe 13

Gilbert Highland 47, Queen Creek 25

Gilbert Leading Edge 57, Tempe Prep 13

Glendale Deer Valley 51, Phoenix Goldwater 18

Glendale Independence 60, Phoenix North Canyon 57

Glendale Prep 58, Desert Heights Prep 33

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 57, El Mirage Dysart 49

Horizon Honors 46, Rancho Solano Prep 13

Lincoln 34, Cicero Preparatory Academy 22

Nogales 44, Walden Grove 40

Northwest Christian 50, Chino Valley 34

Page 63, Camp Verde 14

Phoenix Christian 44, Phoenix Country Day 31

Phoenix Cortez 47, Scottsdale Coronado 42

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 60, Corona Del Sol 31

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 41, Tempe 29

Phoenix Thunderbird 42, Phoenix Greenway 37

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, Scottsdale Prep 25

Pima 57, Eagar Round Valley 34

Poston Butte 60, Vista Grande 28

Safford 69, Florence 34

Scottsdale Notre Dame 48, Desert Edge 35

Snowflake 58, Winslow 41

St. David 57, Patagonia 8

St. Johns 47, Heber Mogollon 36

Yuma Catholic 59, Tonopah Valley 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bagdad vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Cactus vs. Peoria, ccd.

Duncan vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Valley Vista, ccd.

Glendale vs. West Point, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Agua Fria, ccd.

Mesa Skyline vs. Basha, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

North vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Phoenix Washington vs. Willow Canyon, ccd.

Sequoia Pathway vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.

Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Superior vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.

Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Arcadia, ccd.

Tolleson vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Tucson Catalina Magnet vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.

__

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content