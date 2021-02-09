SLU seeks revenge on SHSU

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (6-11, 4-5) vs. Sam Houston (14-6, 8-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana seeks revenge on Sam Houston after dropping the first matchup in Hammond. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 6, when the Bearkats outshot Southeastern Louisiana 39.4 percent to 34.7 percent and hit 11 more 3-pointers on the way to a 70-52 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Sam Houston’s Zach Nutall has averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Demarkus Lampley has put up 15.4 points. For the Lions, Keon Clergeot has averaged 15.9 points while Gus Okafor has put up 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 79.2 points per game and allowed 71.1 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.8 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 32.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 94.3 points while giving up 63.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 27th among Division 1 teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 265th).

