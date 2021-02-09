FDU looks to extend streak vs Wagner

Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson (7-9, 6-4) vs. Wagner (4-5, 4-4)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wagner. Fairleigh Dickinson’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 90-82 on Jan. 27. Wagner is coming off an 84-81 overtime win over St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Knights are led by the senior duo of Elyjah Williams and Jahlil Jenkins. Williams is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jenkins is putting up 17.1 points per game. The Seahawks have been led by seniors Alex Morales and Elijah Ford. Morales has averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Ford has put up 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Seahawks have scored 74.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 45 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morales has accounted for 47 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has an assist on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is rated first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.

