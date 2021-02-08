Tulsa looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Sports

Tulane (7-7, 2-7) vs. Tulsa (9-8, 6-6)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last seven wins against the Green Wave, Tulsa has won by an average of 9 points. Tulane’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2017, an 81-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has had his hand in 54 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Walker has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Green Wave are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 7-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Golden Hurricane are 0-6 when allowing 69 or more points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Golden Hurricane are 4-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com