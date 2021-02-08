Syracuse looks to sweep NC State

Sports

Syracuse (10-6, 4-5) vs. North Carolina State (8-7, 4-6)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State seeks revenge on Syracuse after dropping the first matchup in Syracuse. The teams last played each other on Jan. 31, when the Orange shot 46 percent from the field and went 10 for 11 from the free throw line en route to the three-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Orange are led by Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin. Guerrier has averaged 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while Griffin has recorded 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Wolfpack have been led by Jericole Hellems and Devon Daniels. Hellems has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Daniels has put up 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolfpack are 6-0 when holding opponents to 44.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Orange are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 5-6 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

COLD SPELL: Syracuse has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com