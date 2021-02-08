Georgetown faces tough test vs No. 19 Creighton

Sports

No. 19 Creighton (14-5, 10-4) vs. Georgetown (5-9, 3-6)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Creighton presents a tough challenge for Georgetown. Georgetown has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Creighton snuck past Marquette by three points on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have combined to account for 81 percent of Georgetown’s scoring this season. For Creighton, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Bluejays points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blair has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgetown is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Creighton is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Creighton has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the nation. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com