Dosunmo’s triple-double leads Illini

UNDATED (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) continues to claim a spot in Illinois’ men’s basketball history.

Dosunmo became the third Illini to record a triple-double as he delivered 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a 75-60 win over 19th-ranked Wisconsin. The forward helped 12th-ranked Illinois shoot 54% from the floor and outrebound the Badgers, 46-18.

Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn scored 23 points and 14 boards for his eight double-double in nine games.

In other top 25 action:

— Cameron Tyson drained a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points in fifth-ranked Houston’s 112-46 thrashing of NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake. Tramon Mark added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists while helping the Cougars shoot 55% from the field, including 15 of 31 on 3-pointers.

— Oklahoma State outscored Texas 10-2 in the second overtime to grind out a 75-67 victory over the sixth-ranked Longhorns. Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Keylan Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime.

— Elijah Harkless dropped in a season-high 19 points and Umoja Gibson added 18 to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72. Austin Reaves returned to action for the Sooners and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

— Keon Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime to fuel Tennessee’s comeback in an 82-71 triumph over Kentucky. Jaden Springer had a career-high 23 points for the Vols, who trailed 58-48 with 12 minutes left before scoring the next 12 points.

— Dru Smith and 18th-ranked Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half before holding off No. 10 Alabama, 68-65. Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds against the Crimson Tide, who had two chances to take the lead in the final 20 seconds before Herb Jones missed a layup and had another try blocked.

— Mac McClung contributed 23 points and Kevin McCullar added 15 for 13th-ranked Texas Tech in a victory over Kansas State, 73-62. McClung is the Big 12 leading scorer, averaging 25 points in his last four road games.

— Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a 23-9 spurt in the second half to help 14th-rated Virginia pull away in a 73-65 decision over Pittsburgh. Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the run that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers.

— Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette 71-68. Damien Jefferson and Marcus Zegarowski each scored 13 points for Creighton.

— Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime to help No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami, 80-76. Hunter Cattoor nailed a pair of clinching free throws after forcing OT with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

— West Virginia dealt No. 23 Kansas its fifth consecutive road loss as Miles McBride and Taz Sherman each set career highs for points in the 17th-ranked Mountaineers’ 91-79 victory. McBride torched the Jayhawks for 29 points and Sherman chipped in 25, with the pair accounting for 33 after West Virginia blew a 10-point, halftime lead.

— Ethan Anderson had career highs of five 3-pointers and 19 points for Southern California in a 66-48 stifling of No. 21 UCLA.

— No. 24 Purdue was able to slide past Northwestern, 75-70 as Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

— ShanQuan Hemphill’s 18-point performance included a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as No. 25 Drake held off Valparaiso 80-77.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nuggets waste Jokic’s career-high performance

UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) followed his 47-point performance earlier this week by torching the Sacramento Kings for 50, but it wasn’t enough for the Denver Nuggets to avoid a third straight loss.

Harrison Barnes hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 as the Kings downed the Nuggets, 119-114 to complete a season sweep. Barnes shot 10 of 16 overall, scored 13 in the third quarter and made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and nine rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— The Lakers blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before outlasting the Pistons in double-overtime, 135-129. LeBron James finished with 33 points and 11 assists, Anthony Davis contributed 30 points and Dennis Schroder (SHROO’-dur) added 22 to help Los Angeles avoid a season sweep by struggling Detroit.

— The Bucks won their fourth in a row as Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) provided 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 124-99 rout of the Cavaliers. Jrue Holiday scored 20 and Milwaukee broke the game open with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters.

— Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry, leading the Mavericks to a 134-132 victory over the Warriors. Curry nailed a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points, five before the career high he set earlier this season.

— Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) scored 33 points and Ben Simmons just missed a triple-double in the 76ers’ 124-108 thumping of the short-handed Nets. Simmons contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against Brooklyn, which played without starters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

— DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and the Spurs held off a late charge from the Rockets for a 111-106 victory. John Wall had 27 points and Eric Gordon scored 26 off the bench for the Rockets, who erased a 10-point deficit in the final period before losing for the second time in three games following a six-game winning streak.

— The Thunder coughed up a 23-point lead before Darius Bazley (BAYZ’-lee) made the tiebreaking layup with 1:16 to play in a victory over the Timberwolves, 120-118. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for Oklahoma City, which scored a team-record 83 in the first half but only 13 in the third quarter.

— The Pelicans picked up their third win in a row as Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks in a 118-109 victory against the Grizzlies. Zion Williamson capped his 29-point night with a game-sealing dunk in the final minute.

— The Hawks stopped a three-game skid as Trae Young and Clint Capela each had double-doubles in a 132-121 downing of the Raptors. Young had 28 points and 13 assists and Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds to help Atlanta end Toronto’s winning streak at three games.

— Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power the Knicks to their second straight win, 110-99 versus the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end.

— Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) poured in 39 points and the Bulls ended a two-game losing streak by ripping the injury-plagued Magic, 118-92. LaVine scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists

NBA-NEWS

Leonard on All-Star Game: ‘It’s money on the line’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard is suggesting the NBA is prioritizing money over the health of its players in planning to stage the All-Star Game in March.

Last year’s All-Star Game MVP says the exhibition scheduled for Atlanta is “money on the line, it’s an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”

The league has not said when players would have to report and how testing will work in Atlanta, or if fans will be part of the game.

NFL-AWARDS/HALL OF FAME

AP individual NFL postseason awards

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Associated Press has handed out its individual NFL postseason awards.

The AP’s NFL Most Valuable Player is Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He wins it for the third time following perhaps the best season of his 16-year career, leading Green Bay to an NFC-best 13-3 regular season. Rodgers had NFL bests with 48 touchdown passes, a 70.7 completion rate and a 121.5 rating.

Derrick Henry’s 2,000-yard rushing season earned the Titans standout the Offensive Player of the Year honor. The running back with speed, power and the best stiff-arm in the business, rushed for 2,027 yards, the eighth player to surpass the magic 2,000 mark.

Aaron Donald is the Defensive Player of the Year for the third time. The Rams’ defensive standout had 45 tackles, 13 1-2 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and dozens of sleepless nights suffered by opponents.

Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert is the latest quarterback to win The Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Not even a starter when the season began, Herbert took over in Week 2 and set a rookie record with 31 TD passes.

Edge rusher Chase Young is the first Washington player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Young led all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks and should be an anchor of the team’s defense throughout the decade.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is the runaway winner of the Comeback Player of the Year. Smith regained his starting job two years after a compound fracture of his right leg.

Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the year after the Browns snapped their postseason drought going back to the 2003 season. They were 11-5 in the rugged AFC North during the regular season before beating Pittsburgh in the wild-card round.

Meanwhile, Peyton Manning will head the Class of 2021 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Colts and Broncos QB held or shared 12 NFL passing records when he retired in 2015 after winning his second Super Bowl title.

Also going into the Canton Hall this summer will be offensive guard Alan Faneca (FAN’-eh-kuh), wide receivers Calvin Johnson and Drew Pearson, defensive backs Charles Woodson and John Lynch, head coach Tom Flores and Steelers executive Bill Nunn.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person tells The Associated Press that under the agreement, the 42-year-old Brees would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season.

In other NFL news:

— Longtime San Francisco 49ers star Charlie Krueger has died. The defensive tackle spent his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers, from 1958 to 1973, and was one of the longest tenured players in team history. Krueger was part of teams that won three straight NFC West titles from 1970-72.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Coyotes beat Blues

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes continued what has become a four-game series, thanks to rescheduling caused by the pandemic.

Jakob Chychrun (CHIHK’-rihn) scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal to power the Coyotes to a 3-1 victory at St. Louis.

Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender’s legs 10:44 into the second period.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) stopped 23 shots to improve to 3-5-1.

The teams split two games earlier in the week. St. Louis won 4-3 on Tuesday, but Arizona rebounded with a 4-3 victory Thursday. The series ends on Monday.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Anders Lee netted a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:44 remaining to give the Islanders a 4-3 win over the Penguins, ending an 0-3-2 skid. Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) made 28 saves for the Islanders in his 500th career NHL game.

— Shootout goals by Troy Terry and Max Comtois (KAHM’-twah) pushed the Ducks past the Sharks, 2-1. San Jose forward Logan Couture (koo-TOOR’) set a team record by scoring 11 seconds after the opening faceoff.

— Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period of the Canadiens’ 2-1 victory over the Senators. Jeff Petry (PEE’-tree) also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

— Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds each scored twice and Mitch Marner had three assists as the Maple Leafs whipped the Canucks, 5-1. Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which has won six of its last seven.

— Mikael Backlund furnished a goal and two assists for the Flames in a 6-4 verdict over the Oilers. The game was tied 3-3 until Dillon Dube (doo-BAY’) and Johnny Gaudreau tallied 2:20 apart early in the third period.

MLB-ASTROS-CORREA

Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7 million, 1-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros have settled their arbitration case, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million.

The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2.96 million during the pandemic-shortened season.

Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series. Correa led major league shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Rangers have traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) , catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. The A’s recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.

The league has issued guidance telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home. And if they do watch with others, keep the invite list basically to family only.

According to the memo obtained by The Associated Press, teams spending Super Sunday on the road will not be permitted to leave their hotel to watch the title game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

In other virus-related sports news:

— Michigan’s men’s basketball game Thursday against Illinois has been postponed. That will be the fifth straight game the fourth-ranked Wolverines will miss after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Michigan says it expects to resume the men’s basketball season on Valentine’s Day at Wisconsin.

PGA-PHOENIX OPEN

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) matched his career best with a 10-under 61 for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Winless since the 2017 British Open, the three-time major champ is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories in his first five seasons on the tour.

Spieth had a career-best 10 birdies and matched his tour best of 61 set in the third round of his 2015 victory in the John Deere Classic.

The fourth-ranked Schauffele shot a 65 to match Spieth at 18-under.

BOXING-SPINKS-OBIT

Ex-champ Leon Spinks dies

UNDATED (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died at 67 after battling prostate and other cancers.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.