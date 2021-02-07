Quinnipiac looks to sweep Fairfield

Sports

Quinnipiac (5-6, 3-4) vs. Fairfield (3-13, 3-8)

George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall, Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac goes for the season sweep over Fairfield after winning the previous matchup in Fairfield. The teams last played on Feb. 7, when the Bobcats outshot Fairfield from the field 57.4 percent to 39.6 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 15-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Stags have allowed just 68.1 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Jacob Rigoni has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 63 points. The Stags are 0-13 when allowing 66 or more points and 3-0 when holding opponents below 66.

COLD SPELL: Fairfield has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Quinnipiac defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37 percent, the second-best mark in the country. Fairfield has allowed opponents to shoot 46.9 percent from the field through 16 games (ranked 304th).

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com