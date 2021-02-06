Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Harkless scores 19; No. 9 Oklahoma holds off Iowa St. 79-72

UNDATED (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72 for the Cyclones’ seventh straight loss.

Austin Reaves returned to action Saturday and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Brady Manek had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Umoja Gibson added 18 points for Oklahoma which bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech.

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones.

In other top 25 action:

— Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76. Hunter Cattoor’s two late free throws secured the win for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points. Cattoor, who had14 points, forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74. The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.

MLB-ASTROS-CORREA

Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7 million, 1-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros have settled their arbitration case, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million. Correa had asked for $12.5 million and the Astros had offered $9.75 million.

The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2.96 million during the pandemic-shortened season.

Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series. Correa led major league shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires

UNDATED (AP) — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person tells The Associated Press that under the agreement, the 42-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season.

While the deal would give New Orleans more than $11 million in additional salary cap space in 2021, it would count around $11 million against the Saints’ 2022 salary cap.

Brees has played for 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. He hasn’t announced his retirement.

In other NFL news:

— Longtime San Francisco 49ers star Charlie Krueger has died. The defensive tackle spent his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers, from 1958 to 1973, and was one of the longest tenured players in team history. Krueger was part of teams that won three straight NFC West titles from 1970-72. His No. 70 jersey was retired in 1974 and he joined the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009. Krueger had a reputation as a technician and someone with great strength. The team described him in a statement as a “tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates.” Krueger was 84.

— A Coast Guard cutter and an athletic building on the Coast Guard Academy campus are being named in honor of former New York Giants defensive back Emlen Tunnell. Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents. The service aims to highlight his little-known story and its own efforts to do better when it comes to race and celebrating diversity.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates

UNDATED (AP) — More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning and Woodson are two of the most dominant players at their positions in the NFL from 1998 until their retirements in early 2016. They are among four first-year-eligible finalists. During the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press announces its 2020 individual awards they are among the leading contenders for induction.

The other first-year eligibles under consideration for the August enshrinements are former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, and sack master Jared Allen, who played for four teams.

The other finalists are defensive backs John Lynch, Ronde Barber and Leroy Butler; wideouts Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; defensive lineman Richard Seymour; linebackers Zack Thomas, Clay Matthews and the late Sam Mills; and offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli. Three previously announced candidates are coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn and senior Drew Pearson.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.

Mindful of the potential of virus-related issues that can come from attending even small gatherings, the NBA issued guidance Saturday telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home. And if they do watch with others, keep the invite list basically to family only.

According to the memo obtained by The Associated Press, teams spending Super Sunday on the road will not be permitted to leave their hotel to watch the title game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

There are five NBA games on Super Sunday: Washington at Charlotte, Miami at New York, Utah at Indiana, Boston at Phoenix and Sacramento at the Los Angeles Clippers. All will start between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern, meaning all should be done long before kickoff between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But some of those road teams may be flying to their next destination during the Super Bowl.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The Boston College women’s basketball team is going back into a COVID shutdown for the second time in a month. The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed BC’s next two games after a positive test and contact tracing within the program. The Eagles already had four games postponed from Jan. 17 until Thursday, when they lost to No. 1 Louisville 97-68. For now, BC is scheduled to return on Feb. 16 against Pittsburgh. Originally scheduled as a home game for the Panthers, they will instead play in Boston.

BOBSLED WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Humphries, Jones win historic world bobsled title for US

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title for the United States on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany.

Humphries got some help from a U.S. bobsled legend on her way to making history Saturday. She drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.

Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds. Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack won the silver medal in 3:48.61. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany finished third in 3:49.27, followed by the German sled of Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig in fourth and the U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman in fifth.

Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada. She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that will determine whether she can be part of the U.S. Olympic team next year.

Jones is now a world champion in two different sports — winning those crowns in three different decades. She’s a two-time indoor women’s hurdles champion, began bobsledding nearly a decade ago and now has by far the biggest victory of her sliding career.

ENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-TUNEUP TOURNAMENTS

Williams, Osaka and Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneup events

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A run of withdrawals has taken star players out of tuneup events on the weekend before the Australian Open is due to begin. Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka pulled out of women’s tournaments a day after Serena Williams withdrew, all citing soreness or niggling injuries but all vowing they’ll be fine for the year’s first major.

Alexander Zverev hurt his back while playing for Germany in the ATP Cup but still took it the distance before falling to Daniil Medvedev in a result that ensured Russia’s spot in the final.

The Australian Open starts Monday.