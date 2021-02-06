Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
El Capitan 67, Williams 49
Kearny Ray 66, Tucson Immaculate Heart 57
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 58, Yuma Catholic 45
Salome 59, Seligman 16
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 43, Payson 33
Chandler Valley Christian 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 26
Flagstaff 41, Paradise Honors 38
Heber Mogollon 45, Mayer 13
Kearny Ray 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 22
Phoenix Bourgade 57, Veritas Prep 8
Pima 69, Ft. Thomas 53
San Manuel 35, Duncan 22
Williams 53, El Capitan 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
