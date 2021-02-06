Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

El Capitan 67, Williams 49

Kearny Ray 66, Tucson Immaculate Heart 57

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 58, Yuma Catholic 45

Salome 59, Seligman 16

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 43, Payson 33

Chandler Valley Christian 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 26

Flagstaff 41, Paradise Honors 38

Heber Mogollon 45, Mayer 13

Kearny Ray 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 22

Phoenix Bourgade 57, Veritas Prep 8

Pima 69, Ft. Thomas 53

San Manuel 35, Duncan 22

Williams 53, El Capitan 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

