Sports

Drexel (8-6, 3-4) vs. Hofstra (11-7, 7-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra seeks revenge on Drexel after dropping the first matchup in Hempstead. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Dragons shot 61.9 percent from the field while limiting Hofstra’s shooters to just 37.5 percent en route to the two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Zach Walton have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Dragons points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Wynter has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Hofstra has an assist on 34 of 87 field goals (39.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Drexel has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is rated second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.1 percent. The Pride have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 11.8 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com