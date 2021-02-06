CSUN looks to sweep UC Davis

Sports

UC Davis (3-6, 1-4) vs. Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis seeks revenge on Cal State Northridge after dropping the first matchup in Northridge. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when the Matadors shot 51 percent from the field and went 8 for 18 from 3-point territory on their way to an 80-77 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cal State Northridge’s TJ Starks has averaged 19.8 points while Darius Brown II has put up 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. For the Aggies, Ezra Manjon has averaged 16.7 points while Elijah Pepper has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.EXCELLENT EZRA: Manjon has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Matadors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while UC Davis has assists on 22 of 69 field goals (31.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com