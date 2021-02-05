Wyoming seeks revenge on CSU

Sports

Colorado State (13-4, 10-3) vs. Wyoming (10-8, 4-7)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes for the season sweep over Wyoming after winning the previous matchup in Laramie. The teams last played on Feb. 4, when the Rams shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding Wyoming’s shooters to just 42.6 percent on their way to a two-point victory.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Wyoming has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Marcus Williams, Hunter Maldonado, Kwane Marble II and Xavier DuSell have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Williams has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Wyoming has 45 assists on 64 field goals (70.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Colorado State has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

___

___

