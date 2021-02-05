VCU, Duquesne meet in conference play

Sports

VCU (13-4, 6-2) vs. Duquesne (7-6, 6-5)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as VCU matches up against Duquesne. Both teams earned victories in their last game. Duquesne earned a 69-64 win at home over Dayton on Tuesday, while VCU won 63-62 at Rhode Island on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Duquesne has been fueled by senior leadership while VCU has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors . On the other side, freshmen Nah’Shon Hyland, Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Jamir Watkins have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 44 percent of all Rams points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dukes have allowed only 62.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.NAH’SHON IS A FORCE: Hyland has connected on 39.3 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: VCU is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Rams are 4-4 when scoring any fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Duquesne has an assist on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) across its previous three outings while VCU has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Rams have forced conference foes into turnovers on 25.8 percent of all possessions.

