Sports

MLB-NEWS

NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers

UNDATED (AP) — The defending World Series champs just got better.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the bidding war for Trevor Bauer, the most coveted pitching in this winter’s free agent market. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

Multiple news reports have the deal worth $102 over three years.

Bauer was 5-4 in his second season with Cincinnati and his 1.73 ERA was second in the major leagues among qualified pitchers. He is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017.

Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.

In other baseball news:

— Second baseman Jonathan Schoop (skohp) is staying with the Detroit Tigers after agreeing to a one-year contract. The 29-year-old hit .278 with eight home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. He hit at least 21 home runs each of the previous four years.

— Kolton Wong and the Brewers have finalized their two-year, $18 million contract, a deal that includes a 2023 club option for the Gold Glove second baseman. Wong has earned Gold Glove honors each of the last two years and hit .265 with a .350 on-base percentage, one homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games for St. Louis last season. The Cardinals had declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December, making him eligible for free agency.

— Owners went 2-1 in arbitration Friday as the Mets and Orioles won their cases, while the Rays lost. Mets utilityman J.D. Davis and Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander will make $2.1 million apiece this year instead of the $2.475 million they requested. Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi came away with a $2.45 million contract for the upcoming season, $600,000 more than the team’s offer.

— The Chicago Cubs have finalized their one-year contract with Joc Pederson, giving the team another outfielder after Kyle Schwarber left via free agency. Pederson hit .190 with seven homers and 16 RBIs last season for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs also announced one-year deals for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin, and claimed infielder Sergio Alcántara off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

— The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has voted to remove the name of J.G. Taylor Spink from the award given annually by baseball’s Hall of Fame for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. The BBWAA said Friday that 325 of 334 voters, 97%, had voted to remove the name following research into racism by the former publisher of The Sporting News. The award voted on annually by BBWAA members will now be known as the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs, Bucs relatively healthy heading into Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — The Chiefs and Buccaneers will head into the Super Bowl on Sunday relatively healthy.

The Chiefs have ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher because of a torn Achilles tendon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to knee and ankle injuries. Neither of them was expected to play.

Tampa Bay did not list anybody as out on the final injury report. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was questionable along with Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate. Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (ehn-DAHM’-uh-kehn soo) also did not practice Friday, though both are expected to play.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is making the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites.

— Former NFL player Josh Evans has died at 48, about one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Evans was a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl. He retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

NHL-HURRICANES-WILLIAMS

Hurricanes add retired Williams as special adviser to GM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have hired retired captain and three-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Williams as special adviser to the general manager.

The 39-year-old forward retired in October after 19 NHL seasons and a second stint with Carolina. Williams won his first Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006. He later won the Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Saturday’s Florida-LSU game postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference says Saturday’s Florida-LSU men’s basketball game has been postponed.

The league sited a combination of positive virus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

No makeup date was immediately determined.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The decision matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles away from San Antonio, as a venue.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-TUNEUP TOURNAMENTS

Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams has withdrawn from a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty in an Australian Open tuneup event. Williams beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the quarterfinals and later said she was looking forward to a test against the current No. 1. She later pulled out citing a right shoulder injury. The Australian Open starts Monday.