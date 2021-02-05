Liberty squares off against Lancaster Bible College

Sports

Lancaster Bible College vs. Liberty (14-5)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames are set to battle the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. Liberty is coming off a 64-58 win over Jacksonville in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Darius McGhee has averaged 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this year for Liberty. Complementing McGhee is Chris Parker, who is averaging 10.7 points and four assists per game.SHEWBRIDGE CAN SHOOT: Jordan Shewbridge has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 12-1 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Flames put up 68.1 points per contest in those 13 contests.

