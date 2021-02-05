Georgetown faces tough test vs No. 3 Nova

Sports

Georgetown (5-8, 3-5) vs. No. 3 Villanova (11-2, 6-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Georgetown. Georgetown has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Villanova lost 70-59 to St. John’s in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 45 percent of Villanova’s points this season. For Georgetown, Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have collectively accounted for 81 percent of all Georgetown scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Blair has directly created 47 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the country. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

