WCU looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

Western Carolina (8-10, 1-8) vs. The Citadel (9-7, 2-7)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. Western Carolina has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2017, a 78-72 win.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Mason Faulkner has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. Faulkner has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Western Carolina is 0-6 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. The Citadel is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 70 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Western Carolina has lost its last five road games, scoring 74.2 points, while allowing 84.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs sixth nationally. The Western Carolina defense has allowed 78.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 292nd).

