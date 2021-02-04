Sports

NFL-GOODELL

Goodell: Many lessons learned in 2020 will carry forward

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will carry forward the lessons learned from 2020.

In his annual state of the league news conference Thursday, Goodell said topics for future discussion range from battling the pandemic to minority coaching hires to scheduling to the NFL’s working relationship with the players’ union.

As for what changes from the pandemic season are worth keeping in a post-COVID-19 world, Goodell said virtual sessions “are going to be a part of our life for a long time” because coaches and players were able to remotely work through the playbooks in 2020.

Goodell said he feels strongly about the value of training camp and preseason games. NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns is advocating getting rid of the offseason and OTAs permanently. Goodell said the league will look into tweaking the rules for teams that hire new coaches as a way to ensure more diversity in the coaching ranks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — With COVID-19 problems cropping up and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortenened season on track.

Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual.

The 31 teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet between people. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the updates Thursday in an email to The Associated Press.

The moves were made as the NHL sees some concerning trends, including 40 players on the COVID-19 unavailable list.

In the first three weeks of the season, about 90 players have appeared on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes.

In other virus-related sports news:

— The Australian Open tournament director expects the year’s first tennis major to start as scheduled next week despite 160 players being among the 507 people forced back into isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19. Craig Tiley told reporters. Melbourne Park was almost empty as Tiley spoke to media Thursday. All matches in all six warmup events were postponed after the state government announced the latest coronavirus case.

— Thursday’s women’s basketball game between No. 17 Indiana and Rutgers has been postponed because of COVID-19 healthy and safety issues within the Scarlet Knights’ program. The schools issued a statement saying they had mutually agreed to scrub the game after consulting with university medical officials and Big Ten representatives.

— The Canisius (kuh-NEE’-shuhs) College athletic department announced Thursday that the Golden Griffin women’s basketball program will not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. The school is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

— The NCAA is moving Division I women’s championship events in volleyball, ice hockey and bowling to single sites. The changes to the format are in response to directives to have as few preliminary-round sites as possible. All 48 teams in the volleyball tournament will play at the CHI Health Center Arena and Convention Center in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning April 13. The 16-team National Collegiate Bowling Championship will be held at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 7-10. The eight-team hockey tournament will be held at the Erie (Pennsylvania) Insurance Arena beginning March 15.

MLB-NEWS

La Stella, Giants reach $18.75M, 3-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella has completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.

The 32-year-old was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.

In other MLB news:

— Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox have finalized a one-year, $10 million contract. The 32-year-old right-hander says players have to perform at a high level in the AL East. Richards went 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. He had Tommy John surgery in the middle of 2018 and came back for just three games at the end of the 2019 season, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.

— Free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario has joined the Cleveland Indians, adding a quality player who has haunted their pitchers in recent years. Rosario passed his physical on Thursday and finalized the $8 million, one-year contract he agreed to late last week.

SUPER BOWL-CHIEFS FANS-NATIVE IMAGERY

Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to end the popular tradition of fans breaking into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk.

A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in Kansas City to protest the Tomahawk Chop and Chiefs’ name. It’s also planning a protest outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle change to the chop. But those changes aren’t nearly enough for the St. Petersburg-based Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality, which plans to protest near the stadium Sunday ahead of the kickoff, singing and holding signs.

Group co-founder Alicia Norris described the chop as “extremely disrespectful,” saying it “conjures up images of Native Americans, indigenous people as savages.”