Texas A&M-CC looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (7-8, 4-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-11, 0-5)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s conference losing streak to seven games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last Southland win came against the Houston Baptist Huskies 84-78 on March 7, 2020. Incarnate Word beat Lamar by nine on the road in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith, Perry Francois and Nolan Bertain have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Islanders scoring over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 69.5 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 62.8 points scored and 78.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 35.3 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has 37 assists on 71 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Incarnate Word has assists on 38 of 64 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has held opposing teams to 69.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Southland teams. The Islanders have allowed 78.8 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com