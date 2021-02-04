St. John’s looks to extend streak vs Providence

Sports

St. John’s (12-7, 6-6) vs. Providence (9-9, 5-7)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks for its fifth straight conference win against Providence. St. John’s’ last Big East loss came against the Marquette Golden Eagles 73-71 on Jan. 16. Providence lost 60-43 to Seton Hall in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Providence’s David Duke has averaged 17.9 points, six rebounds and five assists while Nate Watson has put up 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Red Storm, Julian Champagnie has averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while Posh Alexander has put up 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Duke has directly created 49 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has won its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Providence has an assist on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three contests while St. John’s has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John’s offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 24th-most in Division I. Providence has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 68.2 possessions per game (ranked 251st, nationally).



