Ranked teams meet as No. 12 Illinois hosts No. 19 Wisconsin

No. 19 Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4) vs. No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 19 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Illinois in a Big Ten showdown. Wisconsin has three wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Illinois has won two of its five games against ranked teams.

.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 38.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Fighting Illini are 7-0 when they shoot at least 75 percent from the foul line and 5-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Badgers are 9-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-5 on the year when falling short of 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Illini have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Badgers. Illinois has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).

