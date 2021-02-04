No. 23 Kansas looks to extend streak vs No. 17 WVU

Sports

No. 23 Kansas (12-6, 6-4) vs. No. 17 West Virginia (12-5, 5-3)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kansas looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 17 West Virginia. Kansas has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Mountaineers. West Virginia’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2019, a 65-64 win.

STEPPING UP: Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson have led the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 14.1 points and four rebounds while Wilson is putting up 12.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Derek Culver and Miles McBride, who are averaging 14 and 15.1 points, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jayhawks have given up only 65.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed over seven non-conference games.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 39 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: West Virginia is 9-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 3-5 when opponents exceed 71 points. Kansas is 12-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 0-6 on the year when teams score any more than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season and 24.6 per game over their last five games.

