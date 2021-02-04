Miss. St. looks to end streak vs S. Carolina

Sports

Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6) vs. South Carolina (5-6, 3-4)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks to extend Mississippi State’s conference losing streak to five games. Mississippi State’s last SEC win came against the Florida Gators 72-69 on Jan. 16. South Carolina is coming off a big 72-66 win over No. 22 Florida on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: AJ Lawson has put up 17.6 points to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Jermaine Couisnard has complemented Lawson and is accounting for 11.8 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by D.J. Stewart Jr., who is averaging 17.1 points.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gamecocks have scored 78.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference competition.DOMINANT D.J.: Stewart has connected on 35.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-9 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

