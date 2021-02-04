Kansas State looks to knock off No. 13 Texas Tech

Sports

No. 13 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4) vs. Kansas State (5-14, 1-9)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech looks to give Kansas State its 12th straight loss to ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Texas Tech knocked off Oklahoma by five at home on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pack has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 55.5 points while giving up 68.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Raiders. Kansas State has 34 assists on 59 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas Tech has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-best mark in the country. The Kansas State offense has averaged just 62.4 points through 19 games (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com