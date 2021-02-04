Iowa State looks to knock off No. 9 OU

Sports

Iowa State (2-10, 0-7) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma looks to give Iowa State its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Oklahoma lost 57-52 on the road against Texas Tech on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iowa State is 0-10 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

TWO STREAKS: Iowa State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points and allowing 87 points during those contests. Oklahoma has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 59.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 16th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.5 percent of all Iowa State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

