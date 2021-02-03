Tenn. Tech looks to sweep Southeast Mo.

Sports

Tennessee Tech (2-16, 2-9) vs. Southeast Missouri (6-11, 4-7)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri seeks revenge on Tennessee Tech after dropping the first matchup in Cookeville. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when the Golden Eagles shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Southeast Missouri’s shooters to just 44.4 percent en route to the nine-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas and Nana Akenten have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 66.5 points per game and allowed 74.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 59.7 points scored and 81.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JR.: Jr. Clay has connected on 30.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Tennessee Tech is 0-14 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 63.4 points, while allowing 80.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com