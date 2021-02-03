Coyotes visit the Blues after Dvorak’s 2-goal game

Regional Sports

Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1, seventh in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-2-1, first in the West Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the St. Louis Blues after Christian Dvorak scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 loss to the Blues.

St. Louis went 15-7-2 in division games and 23-7-5 at home a season ago. The Blues averaged 30.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.1 goals per game.

Arizona went 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season while collecting 310 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: None listed.

