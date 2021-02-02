Utah, ASU meet in conference play

Sports

Utah (7-7, 4-6) vs. Arizona State (6-8, 3-5)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Utah matches up against Arizona State. Each team won this past Saturday. Arizona State earned a 79-75 win at home against Stanford, while Utah walked away with a 77-74 win at Colorado.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arizona State’s Josh Christopher has averaged 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Remy Martin has put up 15.4 points. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.6 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sun Devils have given up only 75.4 points per game to Pac-12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Martin has had his hand in 41 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Utes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Utah has assists on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com