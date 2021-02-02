Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Casteel High School 73, Casa Grande 44
Desert Edge 67, Peoria 49
Gilbert Classical Academy 74, Sequoia Charter School 71
Peoria Centennial 69, Gila Ridge 39
Phoenix St. Mary’s 83, Tempe 58
Rancho Solano Prep 66, Williams 31
Tanque Verde 41, Tucson Palo Verde 38
Trivium Prep 68, Heritage Academy – Laveen 16
Wickenburg 74, Kingman 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avondale Westview vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Benson vs. Bisbee, ccd.
Canyon View vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Desert Heights Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.
Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain, ccd.
Glendale Independence vs. West Point, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Odyssey Institute vs. Phoenix Bourgade, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.
Phoenix Greenway vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. North, ccd.
Phoenix School-Deaf vs. North Phoenix Preparatory, ccd.
Phoenix Thunderbird vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.
Shadow Ridge vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Metro Tech, ccd.
Superior vs. Cibecue, ccd.
Tucson Empire vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Tucson Sahuaro vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.
Tucson Santa Rita vs. San Miguel, ccd.
Tucson Sunnyside vs. Sahuarita, ccd.
Yuma vs. Youngker High School, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 27, American Leadership-Gilbert 13
Combs 58, Phoenix Cortez 28
Desert Edge 47, Peoria 39
Desert Heights Prep 56, Glendale North Pointe 12
Eagar Round Valley 28, St. Johns 25
Flagstaff Coconino 71, Bullhead City Mohave 39
Ft. Thomas 63, Elfrida Valley 17
Glendale Deer Valley 37, Scottsdale Notre Dame 32
Globe 54, Ben Franklin 19
Northwest Christian 56, Camp Verde 46
Page 75, Fountain Hills 15
Peoria Centennial 40, Gila Ridge 36
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 43, Horizon Honors 36
Phoenix Bourgade 47, Odyssey Institute 38
Phoenix Goldwater 48, Cactus 31
Phoenix St. Mary’s 45, Tempe 31
Phoenix Thunderbird 47, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 18
Prescott 39, Cottonwood Mingus 33
Sedona Red Rock 92, Flagstaff Northland Prep 14
Snowflake 61, Lakeside Blue Ridge 21
St. David 57, Tucson Desert Christian 36
Tucson Amphitheater 52, Marana 45
Youngker High School 58, Yuma 43
Yuma Cibola 86, San Luis 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Betty Fairfax High School vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Bisbee vs. Benson, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Heritage Academy – Laveen vs. Trivium Prep, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Canyon View, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
North vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Arcadia vs. Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Phoenix North Canyon vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Sierra Vista Buena vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.
Superior vs. Cibecue, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd.
Tucson Cholla vs. Tucson Rincon, ccd.
Tucson Empire vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.
Valley Vista vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
West Point vs. Glendale Independence, ccd.
