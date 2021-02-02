No. 15 Creighton looks for home win vs Georgetown

Sports

Georgetown (4-8, 2-5) vs. No. 15 Creighton (13-4, 9-3)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton looks for its sixth straight win over Georgetown at CHI Health Center Omaha. The last victory for the Hoyas at Creighton was a 67-40 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 46 percent of Creighton’s points this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have combined to account for 80 percent of all Georgetown scoring, including 86 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Blair has accounted for 43 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Georgetown has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the country. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

