Lamar looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (6-8, 3-4) vs. Lamar (4-11, 3-4)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. In its last seven wins against the Cardinals, Lamar has won by an average of 16 points. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 89-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Lamar’s Avery Sullivan, Quinlan Bennett and Ellis Jefferson have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: Incarnate Word has scored 69 points per game and allowed 71.1 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 62.8 points scored and 78.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 32.9 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to anything below 72. Lamar is 0-10 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 61.7.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Incarnate Word’s offense has turned the ball over 14.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

