Nevada looks to extend streak vs UNLV

UNLV (6-8, 3-4) vs. Nevada (11-7, 6-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UNLV. In its last seven wins against the Runnin’ Rebels, Nevada has won by an average of 16 points. UNLV’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2018, an 86-78 victory.

STEPPING UP: Nevada’s Grant Sherfield has averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, David Jenkins Jr. has averaged 15.6 points while Cheikh Mbacke Diong has put up 8.9 points and 8.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Runnin’ Rebels have allowed just 69.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sherfield has directly created 47 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Sherfield has 31 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UNLV is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Nevada has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada attempts more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Wolf Pack have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

