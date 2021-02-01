Iowa State looks to knock off No. 17 WVU

Sports

No. 17 West Virginia (11-5, 4-3) vs. Iowa State (2-9, 0-6)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 West Virginia looks to give Iowa State its 13th straight loss to ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. West Virginia came up short in an 85-80 game at home to Florida in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Javan Johnson and Solomon Young have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Miles McBride has accounted for 48 percent of all West Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iowa State is 0-9 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

WINNING WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Mountaineers are 5-5 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent, ranking the Mountaineers 14th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Iowa State sits at just 22.8 percent (ranked 296th).

