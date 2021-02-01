FIU takes on Florida Memorial

Sports

Florida Memorial vs. Florida International (8-10)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers are set to battle the Lions of Division III Florida Memorial. Florida International lost 68-65 to Charlotte in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tevin Brewer, Radshad Davis, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 43 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 0 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Daye, Jr. has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Florida International put up 99 points and won by 25 over Florida Memorial when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Panthers scored 77.5 points per contest across those 10 games.

