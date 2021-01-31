Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Sports

Austin Peay (9-6, 5-4) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-6, 4-2)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Austin Peay has won by an average of 12 points in its last 11 wins over the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 69-65 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Sidney Wilson has averaged 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Mike Adewunmi has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 10.8 points.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 70.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 65.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has an assist on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) over its previous three games while Austin Peay has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Governors 20th among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville offense has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cougars 344th, nationally).

